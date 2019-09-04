VIDEO: Lubbock Police participate in ‘Git Up Challenge’ for Special Olympics Torch Run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Git Up Lubbock! These officers know how to have a good time and all for a good cause! Support your local Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run!
Join the Lubbock Police Department on Friday, September 13th at Dunkin’ Donuts at 77th and Milwaukee or on Saturday, September 14th at Dunkin’ Donuts at 50th and Quaker 7 a.m. -11 a.m.
Lubbock Police Department officers volunteer year round to raise money for Special Olympics Texas - South Plains Area 17 as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
According to their website, the “Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Known honorably as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Annually, almost 110,000 dedicated and compassionate law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope,” symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.”
“The LETR for Special Olympics engages law enforcement worldwide championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities. Over the years the Torch Run has evolved and now encompasses a variety of innovative fundraising platforms to include Plane Pulls, Polar Plunges, Tip-A-Cops, and more. Since inception, LETR has raised over $700 million and changed millions of attitudes.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.