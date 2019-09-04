WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Hockley County authorities searching for Jaden Johnson

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to track down Jaden Johnson related to a felony warrant for Burglary Habitation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency. All callers may remain anonymous.
Johnson is 5'6, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
You can contact the Hockley County Sheriff's Office at 806-894-3126.
The sheriff’s office reminds citizens, “As always, do not attempt to apprehend Mr. Johnson yourself, and all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Also...if you know Mr. Johnson, remind him to come see us. Always better to come on in voluntarily.”
