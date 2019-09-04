18-year-old killed in Floyd County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the report on Tuesday’s fatal crash in Floyd County, involving a teenager from Lockney.
According to DPS, the crash occurred on FM 2286, around noon on Tuesday, September 3. 18-year-old Nehemiah Ascencio of Lockney was headed west on FM 2286, approaching mile marker 314.
The second vehicle, a pickup truck, was headed east and attempted to turn left into a private driveway, in front of Ascencio’s car.
Ascencio was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained non-life threatening injuries.
