Brother Bowl Friday in Lorenzo as Gonzales brothers face each other

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Kingdom Prep visits Lorenzo Friday at 7:30pm, it’s the Brother Bowl as Lorenzo’s Zechariah Gonzales faces his older brother, Aaron Gonzales of KPA. Aaron can’t wait for the opportunity.
“ Me and my brother have been talking about it since the schedule came out. I think it’s going to be a well fought game. I’m kind excited.
The two schools played last year, but the brothers were unable to take part in that game so Zechariah wants bragging right over his older brother.
“This is my first time playing against him. I’m a little nervous, but I think we are more than ready.
Lorenzo head coach Isiah Archer thinks it’s need Zechariah gets to face his brother on the football field.
“It’s very rare you get to play against your brother. I have two older brothers and I would love to get a chance to get a hold of them if I was able to. It’s cool for Zach and his brother and their whole family.”
So what does the boys father think about their football family feud?
“The family is pretty excited. I know my wife is a little bit nerve wracked right now, It’s mom so to see two boys of her own compete against each other is pretty fun.
The Brother Bowl is 7:30pm Friday night in Lorenzo.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.