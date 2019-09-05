Captains announced for Texas Tech’s game against UTEP

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second straight week, Red Raider football head coach Matt Wells has announced the team’s captains for the game.
Prior to the season, there were 16 captains elected to represent the team, and this week Eli Howard, Alan Bowman, Adrian Frye and Jax Welch will participate in the coin toss against UTEP.
Last week, Travis Bruffy, Broderick Washington Jr., Douglas Coleman III, and Jordyn Brooks were the team captains against Montana State.
A new tradition this year, the team will have one member carry out the Texas flag and the U.S. Flag when they run out onto the field.
Last week, Donta Thompson and Eli Howard carried out the flags.
This week, Ta’Zhawn Henry will carry the Texas Flag, and Malik Essifie will carry the U.S. Flag.
