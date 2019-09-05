Charles Perry picked to serve on mass violence prevention committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has named nine state senators to the newly formed Select Committee on Mass Violence and Prevent and Community Safety to study issues related to the recent mass shootings in Texas.
The new committee, which is chaired by Houston Senator Joan Huffman and includes Lubbock Senator Charles Perry, will meet later this month.
Committee members will examine the impact shootings have the victims of families, ways to keep firearms out of the hands of people who would not pass a federal background check while protecting second amendment rights, look at the role social media and other forms of media could potentially play regarding acts of violence, examine ways law enforcement and others can take mental health into consideration and determine the effectiveness of current laws.
Members appointed to the committee include Judith Zaffirini, a Democrat from Laredo as vice chair; Donna Campbell, a Republican from New Braunfels; Kelly Hancock, a Republican from North Richland Hills; Jane Nelson, a Republican from Flower Mound; Jose Rodriguez, a Democrat from El Paso; Larry Taylor, a Republican from Friendswood; John Whitmire, a Democrat from Houston and Perry.
The formation of this committee is in response to — more recently — the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa, a mass shooting in El Paso, a mass school shooting in Santa Fe, a mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs and a police ambush in Dallas.
