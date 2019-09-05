Crews respond to RV/SUV crash at I-27 and Regis Street

September 5, 2019 at 4:27 PM CDT - Updated September 5 at 4:48 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash at Interstate 27 and Regis Street.

Both east and westbound traffic of Regis St. is diverted to side streets. Expect delays if you are headed to the airport. Find alternate route to the airport.

The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT AND DEVELOPING STORY: Police say one person has critical injuries after a crash at I-27 and Regis St.

Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Thursday, September 5, 2019

One person with critical injuries has been reported so far.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. involving an RV and a SUV.

Stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.

