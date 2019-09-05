Crews respond to RV/SUV crash at I-27 and Regis Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash at Interstate 27 and Regis Street.
Both east and westbound traffic of Regis St. is diverted to side streets. Expect delays if you are headed to the airport. Find alternate route to the airport.
The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.
One person with critical injuries has been reported so far.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. involving an RV and a SUV.
