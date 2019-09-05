Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, federal agents executed a search warrant, Wednesday, at a home in the 3400 block of Mesa Road.
- Sources say the warrant is related to the sale of the AR-15 rifle used in the Odessa shooting rampage.
- The Wall Street Journal has reported law enforcement is investigating a person of interest in Lubbock.
- Read more here: FBI /ATF investigating after executing search warrant at Lubbock home, apparently in connection with Midland/Odessa shootings
A pickup truck rear-ended a Lubbock-Cooper ISD bus in the 900 block of FM 1585.
- The Department of Public Safety say the crash happened after the bus stopped to let students off.
- None of the students were hurt, but the bus driver was treated for neck and back pain.
- Read that story here: Lubbock-Cooper ISD Bus rear-ended on FM 1585
Hurricane Dorian is making its way along the coast of South Carolina this morning.
- Dorian is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour.
- The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands and is expected to produce dangerous storm surges along the east coast.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast
Search and recovery teams will continue looking for survivors of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
- The storm is now being blamed for at least 20 deaths on the island.
- Flooding and debris is hampering efforts to fly in medicine and other supplies.
- Read more from The AP here: Hurricane death toll climbs to 20 in devastated Bahamas
Read more Wednesday stories here:
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.