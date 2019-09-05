Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Federal agents search home possibly related to Odessa shooting, Lubbock-Cooper students fine after bus crash and Dorian now back up to Category 3

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today
By Michael Cantu | September 5, 2019 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 6:21 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, federal agents executed a search warrant, Wednesday, at a home in the 3400 block of Mesa Road.

A pickup truck rear-ended a Lubbock-Cooper ISD bus in the 900 block of FM 1585.

  • The Department of Public Safety say the crash happened after the bus stopped to let students off.
  • None of the students were hurt, but the bus driver was treated for neck and back pain.
  • Read that story here: Lubbock-Cooper ISD Bus rear-ended on FM 1585

Hurricane Dorian is making its way along the coast of South Carolina this morning.

  • Dorian is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour.
  • The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands and is expected to produce dangerous storm surges along the east coast.
  • Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Dorian, back to a Category 3 hurricane, creeps up US coast

Search and recovery teams will continue looking for survivors of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Read more Wednesday stories here:

Former Littlefield football coach remembers star athlete killed in Tuesday afternoon crash

18-year-old killed in Floyd County crash

Police identify tow truck driver killed in Tuesday crash near I-27, 19th Street

Funeral arrangements set for Levelland dance teacher

Suspect caught on camera stealing generators from Hurst Farm Supply

Parts of Avenue X, Broadway to be closed off Saturday for Tech SGA event

RDAG proposes $13 million reorganization plan to re-establish dealerships

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lizzo

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.