Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders to prevent mass shootings
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center with Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, right, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, left, makes opening statements during a round table discussion, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Abbott is meeting in Austin with officials from Google, Twitter and Facebook as well as officials from the FBI and state lawmakers to discuss ways of combatting extremism in light of the recent mass shooting in El Paso that reportedly targeted Mexicans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Source: Associated Press)
By Michael Cantu | September 5, 2019 at 11:36 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 11:36 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a list of eight executive orders that detail steps for law enforcement and other public offices to report and stop mass shootings before they happen. The orders go into effect today, Thursday, Sept. 5.

The executive orders come as a response to the mass shootings in Odessa and El Paso this August, and mass shootings in Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs and Dallas within recent years.

The governor also tweeted there is a report of findings and recommendations from the Texas Safety Commission that is set to be released sometime next week.

A full list of the eight orders can be found here.

