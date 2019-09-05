Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders to prevent mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a list of eight executive orders that detail steps for law enforcement and other public offices to report and stop mass shootings before they happen. The orders go into effect today, Thursday, Sept. 5.
The executive orders come as a response to the mass shootings in Odessa and El Paso this August, and mass shootings in Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs and Dallas within recent years.
The governor also tweeted there is a report of findings and recommendations from the Texas Safety Commission that is set to be released sometime next week.
A full list of the eight orders can be found here.
