Hockley County District Attorney is on administrative suspension

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Eric Dennis, the Hockley County District attorney, is no longer eligible to practice in Texas, according to the State Bar of Texas. Officials at the Hockley County District Attorney’s Office say because of health issues, Mr. Dennis will be resigning in a few days. The office personnel who spoke to KCBD on the phone said they would not say anything else about the matter and promptly hung up the phone. The person also did not give their name.