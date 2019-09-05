Hockley County District Attorney is on administrative suspension

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Christopher Eric Dennis, the Hockley County District attorney, is no longer eligible to practice in Texas, according to the State Bar of Texas. Officials at the Hockley County District Attorney’s Office say because of health issues, Mr. Dennis will be resigning in a few days. The office personnel who spoke to KCBD on the phone said they would not say anything else about the matter and promptly hung up the phone. The person also did not give their name.
KCBD has attempted to contact Dennis for a comment, but have not received a call back.
If a vacancy occurs in the office, Governor Greg Abbott is tasked with appointing a replacement district attorney who will serve the remainder of Dennis’s term.
Dennis entered into the office in 2012 and his term was set to expire in Dec. 2020.
According to the State Bar website, the suspension MAY be the result of one or more of the following reasons:
- Failure to pay Inactive or Active Membership Dues
- Failure to pay Attorney Occupational Tax
- MCLE requirements non-compliance
- Texas Guaranteed Student Loan Default
- Failure to pay Child Support
- Failure to take A Guide To The Basics Of Law Practice course
Dennis received a bachelor’s degree from Lubbock Christian University and a law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.
