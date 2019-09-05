I Beat Pete: Rolling quarters trying to get them stuck in a fork

I Beat Pete: Rolling quarters trying to get them stuck in a fork
By Pete Christy | September 5, 2019 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 8:33 AM

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) -This week on I Beat Pete, we went to Matador for an interesting challenge.

I’m going to bet you will want to try this at home on a flat surface, rolling quarters towards a fork, trying to stick it in the prongs.

I Beat Pete: You'll want to try this one. This week on I beat Pete we went to Matador to roll quarters trying to stick...

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

We went against the Motley County Matador coaches and football players in this fun yet difficult challenge.

To put it in perspective, a quarter is 1.75 millimeters thick and we tried to stick it in the prongs of a fork that are 3.175 millimeters apart. Oh and we rolled the quarters from 6 feet, 10 feet, 12 feet and 20 feet.

It seemed impossible.

So I think you will be as surprised as we were with the results.

This challenge came about from a video on YouTube, but in our challenge, we easily beat the distance.

Check out this crazy challenge. Motley County opened the football season beating Meadow 62-12.

If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.