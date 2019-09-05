I Beat Pete: Rolling quarters trying to get them stuck in a fork

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) -This week on I Beat Pete, we went to Matador for an interesting challenge.
I’m going to bet you will want to try this at home on a flat surface, rolling quarters towards a fork, trying to stick it in the prongs.
We went against the Motley County Matador coaches and football players in this fun yet difficult challenge.
To put it in perspective, a quarter is 1.75 millimeters thick and we tried to stick it in the prongs of a fork that are 3.175 millimeters apart. Oh and we rolled the quarters from 6 feet, 10 feet, 12 feet and 20 feet.
It seemed impossible.
So I think you will be as surprised as we were with the results.
This challenge came about from a video on YouTube, but in our challenge, we easily beat the distance.
Check out this crazy challenge. Motley County opened the football season beating Meadow 62-12.
If you have a challenge for me, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
