KCBD.com Special Report: Mass shooting in Odessa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tune in to KCBD.com and the KCBD News App at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for a special report on Saturday’s mass shooting in Odessa.
The special report will also air on the KCBD NewsChannel 11 Facebook page.
According to officials with the Odessa Police Department, the accused shooter, 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator of Odessa, was fired from his job Saturday morning at Journey Oilfield Service. When he left he called 911 complaining about how he was fired. The company also called 911 complaining about how Ator left. When he got off the phone with 911 dispatch, he left Journey Oilfield Service. He was gone before police arrived.
Authorities say he then called the FBI national tip line. FBI officials say Ator was rambling to them, but made no threats of any kind. Just after he got off the phone with the FBI, he was pulled over by a DPS Trooper for not using his turn signal. He shot through his vehicle, shooting a Trooper.
Officials with OPD say Ator went west on I-20, shooting at innocent civilians along the way. He entered Odessa city limits and shot more civilians. He then ended up in the 3800 block of North Adams and North Dixie where he carjacked the postal worker and killed her. He abandoned his gold car there.
He took the mail van and continued on his shooting spree, killing more, until police, DPS and other agencies made contact with him at Cinergy movie theater in Odessa. Gunfire was exchanged between Ator and the officers on the scene. A police vehicle rammed the mail van and Ator was killed.
There were seven people killed in the mass shooting, 22 were injured.
