KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Fillie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Fillie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Fillie is a 1-year-old boxer-pointer mix who has been with LAS since July.
She is a fun loving girl who would fit in great with a family who likes to be outdoors.
Fillie’s adoption fees for Thursday, Sept. 5, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
