Lubbock police searching for homeless woman, missing since June 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a homeless woman who has been missing since June.
38-year-old Vicki Gray was last seen on June 6. She is usually seen walking around Avenue Q. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5′6. Police say she has a long history of drug use.
Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Shanks at 806-775-3470.
