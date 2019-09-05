Lubbock police searching for homeless woman, missing since June 6

38-year-old Vicki Gray was last seen on June 6
By KCBD Digital | September 5, 2019 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 7:27 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a homeless woman who has been missing since June.

38-year-old Vicki Gray was last seen on June 6. She is usually seen walking around Avenue Q. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5′6. Police say she has a long history of drug use.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Shanks at 806-775-3470.

