More heat, but some rain headed this way, soon.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Summer-like weather continues on the South Plains and will carry us into the weekend with little change in afternoon high temperatures. On average, all the region will experience afternoon temps between 90 to 97 degrees through Saturday. The lowest temperatures will be in the west to northwest and the hot summer communities will be those along and east of the caprock.
Nighttime lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s as we move into Saturday and Sunday.
Changes will begin to impact the South Plains by late Sunday and continue into the middle of next week. Clouds will increase, rain chances increase and afternoon temperatures will drop about 10 degrees for the region.
There are several factors involved in the change of the weather pattern, including a weak cold front and a return of moisture to the area. Clouds will slowly increase late weekend and rain chances will also increase on Monday as the front moves into the region.
The high pressure that has dominated our weather will be weakening and moving east by early next week and that allows the moisture to return and provides some instability to the atmosphere.
As for the temperatures in that time period, they will stay in the low to mid 80s from Monday until Wednesday.
Warmer and drier conditions will begin to return by Thursday of next week.
