Juvenile in custody after lockdown at Palo Duro High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a juvenile is in custody following an investigation at the Palo Duro High School.
Police say they received information that a juvenile in the area of Northeast 9th Avenue and Don Drive was possibly armed with a gun.
Liaison officers at the school located the juvenile, but he ran from them. Officers were able to catch the juvenile and take him into custody.
The school was placed on lockdown to allow officers to search the area for a weapon. However, no weapon has been found at this time.
Amarillo Independent School District said there is no immediate danger to students or staff at this time, but the high school is on lockdown.
