31st Cowboy Symposium takes place this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend is the 31st National Cowboy Symposium and Celebration, which will take place from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 8 inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
This event is hosted as a way to celebrate and commemorate the western heritage that is rooted in this part of the United States. Events include a chuck wagon cookoff, western music, cowboy poetry, Native American activities, horse training demos, cowboy church service, youth activities and some re-enactments.
Tickets are needed to attend this event. That information can be found here.
