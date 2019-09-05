31st Cowboy Symposium takes place this weekend

The 31st Annual Cowboy Symposium and Celebration will take place Sept. 6-8. (Source: National Cowboy Symposium & Celebration Facebook)
By Michael Cantu | September 5, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This weekend is the 31st National Cowboy Symposium and Celebration, which will take place from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 8 inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

This event is hosted as a way to celebrate and commemorate the western heritage that is rooted in this part of the United States. Events include a chuck wagon cookoff, western music, cowboy poetry, Native American activities, horse training demos, cowboy church service, youth activities and some re-enactments.

Tickets are needed to attend this event. That information can be found here.

