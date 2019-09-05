Texas Water Development Board approves $300,000 for City of Wolfforth water system improvements

The City’s population is projected to grow 49 percent by the year 2040. To meet expected water demand, the City must increase its raw water supply. Therefore, the City has entered into a water supply contract with AIM Water to provide treated water to nearby community Wolfforth Place in exchange for raw water. With the assistance approved today, the City will construct a raw water pipeline and a treated water pipeline to connect its system to the Wolfforth Place water system.