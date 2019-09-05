Weather change, but first...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sun than clouds with a light breeze and comfortable temperatures early this morning followed by a slight breeze and more heat this afternoon. The hint of a change, which I mentioned yesterday, is looking more likely. Including our best chance of rain in weeks.
Through Saturday, Game Day, our days will be mostly sunny with morning lows in the 60s and afternoons highs in the 90s. Nights will be fair and warm.
The dominating weather feature, a strong high-pressure area over the region, is expected to begin to break-down. Basically, it is forecast to weaken and re-center to our east or southeast. This change will allow for cooler and likely wet weather.
Sunday the first hint of change arrives with a little more cloud cover, a hot but-not-as-hot afternoon, and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the day over the western KCBD viewing area. Based on available information, I see little chance rain will make it to Lubbock.
The best chance of rain in weeks begins Monday with a slight but increasing chance of thunderstorms, which of course means a slight chance of rain. Storm and rain chances increase Tuesday, with some storms and rain likely in the viewing area, which means a chance of rain at any given spot. While the best chance of rain is centered on Tuesday, rain chances remain elevated into Wednesday.
The coolest days in weeks will accompany the increasing cloud cover and rain chances. Highs in the 80s for the Lubbock vicinity, with some 70s possible for the coolest locations in the northwest, are expected next week. Check it out in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page (close this story and scroll down just a bit).
Track tropical activity in the Gulf, Atlantic, and Pacific by activating the Tropical layer in the Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
Lubbock's high yesterday was 93°, five degrees above the average for the date. Lubbock's low this morning (as of this writing) was 64°, one degree above the average for the date. The September 4 record low is 46° (1915) and the record high 101° (2000). For today, September 5, Lubbock’s average low is 63° and the high 88°. The record low is 46° (1961) and the record high 102° (2000).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:08 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:24 AM CDT.
