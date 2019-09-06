Covenant, Trustpoint introduce robot technology to help patients re-learn to walk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health and Trustpoint Rehabilitation have introduced a new specialized piece of robotic equipment, called the Lokomat Pro, designed to help patients who must relearn to walk.
The Lokomat is an exoskeleton robot that helps support patients while they walk on a treadmill. This piece of technology is targeted toward children and adults who have suffered strokes, spinal cord injuries, suffer from MS and Parkinson’s disease.
Robots like this use sensors to monitor movement and provide feedback to therapists and patients. That feedback guides gait training exercises to help patient achieve their rehabilitation goals.
Both medical facilities have also partnered up with Team Luke Hope for Minds for this project and displayed the robot technology Thursday during a media gathering.
Lubbock is the only city between Forth Worth and Denver to offer this kind of technology, according to Team Luke.
“Robot-assisted thereapy is at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and clinical expertise,” Craig Bragg, Trustpoint’s CEO, said in a news release. “We are incredibly proud to be able to offer this advanced equipment and therapeutic program for patients in our community.”
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.