Covenant, Trustpoint introduce robot technology to help patients re-learn to walk

SPECIAL DAY IN LUBBOCK Covenant Health has partnered with Team Luke Hope for Minds to bring the LOKOMAT to LUBBOCK. The Lokomat will help children, and adults who have suffered a stroke, spinal cord injuries, MS, and Parkinson’s. Trustpoint will offer services to both in-patient and out-patient. Lubbock is the only city to offer the Lokomat between Fort Worth and Denver. Thank you to Covenant Health, the donors from Lubbock, and the staff at Trustpoint. Next week we will travel to Fort Worth, and then we only be at the NRC once a month thereafter. Jenny, Luke, and I are on our way to Fort Smith, Arkansas for the 4th annual Play for Team Luke event. Have a great weekend Tim