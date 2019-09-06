Covenant, Trustpoint introduce robot technology to help patients re-learn to walk

A health care professional helps Luke Siegel use the newly-introduced Lokomat Pro robotic exoskeleton. (Source: Pray for Luke Siegel Facebook)
By Michael Cantu | September 6, 2019 at 7:40 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 7:43 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health and Trustpoint Rehabilitation have introduced a new specialized piece of robotic equipment, called the Lokomat Pro, designed to help patients who must relearn to walk.

The Lokomat is an exoskeleton robot that helps support patients while they walk on a treadmill. This piece of technology is targeted toward children and adults who have suffered strokes, spinal cord injuries, suffer from MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Robots like this use sensors to monitor movement and provide feedback to therapists and patients. That feedback guides gait training exercises to help patient achieve their rehabilitation goals.

Both medical facilities have also partnered up with Team Luke Hope for Minds for this project and displayed the robot technology Thursday during a media gathering.

Lubbock is the only city between Forth Worth and Denver to offer this kind of technology, according to Team Luke.

“Robot-assisted thereapy is at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and clinical expertise,” Craig Bragg, Trustpoint’s CEO, said in a news release. “We are incredibly proud to be able to offer this advanced equipment and therapeutic program for patients in our community.”

SPECIAL DAY IN LUBBOCK Covenant Health has partnered with Team Luke Hope for Minds to bring the LOKOMAT to LUBBOCK. The Lokomat will help children, and adults who have suffered a stroke, spinal cord injuries, MS, and Parkinson’s. Trustpoint will offer services to both in-patient and out-patient. Lubbock is the only city to offer the Lokomat between Fort Worth and Denver. Thank you to Covenant Health, the donors from Lubbock, and the staff at Trustpoint. Next week we will travel to Fort Worth, and then we only be at the NRC once a month thereafter. Jenny, Luke, and I are on our way to Fort Smith, Arkansas for the 4th annual Play for Team Luke event. Have a great weekend Tim

