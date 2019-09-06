Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

City explains planning in case of emergency situations, Gov. Abbott issues list of 8 executive orders and Dorian now responsible for at least 30 deaths

By Michael Cantu | September 6, 2019 at 6:14 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 6:14 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, city leaders say they have a plan in place in the event of a mass shooting or other disasters in the Hub City.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a list of eight executive orders to help law enforcement and other public officials report and stop mass shootings.

  • The new orders are calling for standardized questions for Texas law enforcement agents to ask callers reporting suspicious activity and clear guidance on how and when law enforcement should report that activity.
  • The orders also call for more public awareness by encouraging schools, students, staff and families in Texas communities to report anything suspicious.
  • Read the full list of orders here: Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders to prevent mass shootings

Hurricane Dorian is losing strength as it passes the coast of North Carolina.

Dorian is now being blamed for at least 30 deaths in the Bahamas.

Read more Thursday stories here:

