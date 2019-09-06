Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, city leaders say they have a plan in place in the event of a mass shooting or other disasters in the Hub City.
- Residents will be notified through LBK Alert and other systems.
- Citizens can also play a role by reporting suspicious activity.
- Amanda Ruiz has the full story here: Mayor says preparing for emergencies is a team effort
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a list of eight executive orders to help law enforcement and other public officials report and stop mass shootings.
- The new orders are calling for standardized questions for Texas law enforcement agents to ask callers reporting suspicious activity and clear guidance on how and when law enforcement should report that activity.
- The orders also call for more public awareness by encouraging schools, students, staff and families in Texas communities to report anything suspicious.
- Read the full list of orders here: Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders to prevent mass shootings
Hurricane Dorian is losing strength as it passes the coast of North Carolina.
- The Category 1 storm is battering the outer banks after spawning dozens of tornadoes along the Carolina coast.
- Forecasters say the threat posed to the southeastern U.S. coast has not subsided.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Hurricane Dorian howling over North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Dorian is now being blamed for at least 30 deaths in the Bahamas.
- Officials say hundreds are still missing and the death toll is expected to rise in the day ahead.
- Read more from The AP here: Dorian grazes Carolina coast, aims for Outer Banks
Read more Thursday stories here:
- Lone Star Shooting Sports hosts active shooting response course
- Lubbock County Commissioners holding town hall meeting on county budget
- Food for Thought: 9/5/19
- 52 arrested in Lubbock County during sex offender compliance check
- TxDOT closing North Loop 369 at I-27 on Friday
- LPD searching for missing homeless woman
- Charles Perry picked to serve on mass violence prevention committee
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini, at the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.