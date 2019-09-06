Lone Star Shooting Sports hosts active shooting response course

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday night, Lone Star Shooting Sports hosted a two-hour event to teach ordinary people how to react and respond to active shooters. The event was called C.R.A.S.E., which stands for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events.
"You want to be know what’s going on around you and pay attention to your surroundings. If you’re in an event, you want to be able to deny that shooter proximity to you by putting distance between you the and the shooter. You want to get out the door, if you can get out the door,” said Thomas Larson, owner of Lone Star Shooting Sports.
Larson said the event is held a couple of times each year. It’s built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT, a center that helps with response training in partnership with the FBI.
A Texas Tech Police Corporal taught attendees where to go and what to do the second a gun goes off.
Larson knows that not everyone has the option of running away.
“Sometimes, this is a life or death situation and there’s no being nice in this deal, so if you do have to defend yourself, you have to be constantly looking around to see how you can defend yourself. Is it a chair, is it a broom?"
Larson says there’s going to a course next month that will teach attendees how to stop bleeding wounds, a valuable skill that they say can save lives and could have saved lives in the Newtown, Connecticut shooting that left 26 dead, including 20 children, in 2012.
The United States has seen 19 mass shootings this year.
