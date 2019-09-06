Texas Tech vs UTEP: 3 keys to victory for Tech

"I 100% respect UTEP. We'll have to play better than we did Saturday to win the game this week," Matt Wells said. "Our guys have to understand that. I believe in how we're going to practice on Monday. This afternoon is the most important thing I'm worried about right now. The rest of the preparation, as soon as I get out of here, start continuing to game plan. But the preparation this afternoon and the practice is all I'm worried about, then tomorrow morning 6:30 game plan, install meeting. That's all that's on my mind. All that needs to be on the players' minds. We have to instill that as an attitude to them, it's all about us, what we do, how we prepare. You don't just wing it on game day and roll the ball out and win. That doesn't happen, I don't believe. I don't believe you can do that once we get to this league. Everything we do has to be the same or equal or more investment every single week."