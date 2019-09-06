WATCH LIVE: Funeral takes place for 15-year-old killed in Odessa shooting rampage

ODESSA, Texas (KCBD) - A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. inside St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church for Leilah Eliana Hernandez, the 15-year-old who was killed in a shooting rampage that left six others death in Midland-Odessa over the weekend.
Hernandez was the youngest of the seven people who were killed in the weekend mass shooting. The suspected shooter, a 36-year-old man, was killed in a gun battle with police.
She was a sophomore at Odessa High School and on Tuesday morning classmates of hers gathered in front of the school to remember their friend during a balloon release. There was also a small memorial placed around a tree at the school with posters, ribbons and balloons.
The other six killed during the shooting were 40-year-old Joe Griffith of Odessa, 29-year-old Mary Granados — a mail carrier killed by the gunman and her mail van was hijacked — of Odessa, 25-year-old Edwin Peregrino of Odessa, 57-year-old Rodolfo Julio Arco of Odessa, 30-year-old Kameron Karltess Brown of Brownwood and 35-year-old Raul Garcia of El Paso.
Twenty-five other people were also injured in this attack.
Watch live below:
