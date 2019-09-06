Woman in critical condition after shooting in Plainview, one arrested

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman is in critical condition after a Thursday night shooting in the 2000 block of W. 20th Street in Plainview.
Police dispatch received a call about a shooting around 11:40 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a female with a single gunshot wound. She was treated on the scene by EMS and was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock.
The victim’s name has not yet been released by officials.
Police say 37-year-old Joseph Giordano was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.
His bond has been set at $100,000 for the aggravated assault and $10,000 for the tampering with evidence.
Police are currently investigating the incident and more details will become available as we receive them.
