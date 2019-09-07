Bahamian Tech students working to send aid to the Bahamas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the death toll from Hurricane Dorian rising to 30 people in the Bahamas, two Texas Tech students are asking for community help as they work to send aid back home.
As the only two Bahamians at Texas Tech University, Niccole-Joye Callis and Erica Grant say they often feel like two small fish in a big pond. So, they want to raise awareness of what is happening in their country.
“It is kind of lonely because a lot of people don’t even know that we’re here, like people don’t know that there are Bahamians at Texas Tech,” Callis said.
“We just want people to understand that we are hurting,” Grant said. “Our family is hurting and that hurts us.”
Niccole-Joye said she has not been able to contact some of her family members, but the girls are leaning on each other for support.
“Some days I really don’t feel like getting out of bed, because I don’t know what’s going to happen when I go back home,” Grant said. “Sometimes I don’t even know if I have a home to go back to.”
They are asking people to donate:
- Canned food
- Water
- Diapers
- Wipes
- Batteries
- Towels
- Feminine products
- Clothing for all ages
“We might not have a lot of resources, we might not know a lot of people, but we’re fighting for y’all every day, every hour, every minute,” Grant said.
Niccole-Joye and Erica are working to designate a permanent drop-off location. KCBD will share that information as soon as possible.
