Hot and Sunny Saturday Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This may well be the last weekend with threatening triple digit heat as the subtropical ridge which has dominated our weather pattern begins to break down and give way to more fall-like conditions.
Another hot day for South Plains residents with most areas reaching the low to mid 90′s and areas off of the Caprock near the Rolling Plains will be flirting with afternoon high temperatures near triple digits. The opportunity exists this afternoon for an isolated shower to develop with precipitation having a tough time accumulating at the ground due to dry air at the surface.
A noticeable shift in the jet stream pattern will bring an increase in moisture and cooler air beginning Sunday afternoon with increasing rain chances, primarily near the TX/NM border and slightly cooler temperatures in the low to mid 90′s.
Morning temperatures will remain in the 60′s for most of the viewing area during the next seven days but, with the weakening ridge of high pressure, rain chances increase significantly on Monday, with afternoon temperatures remaining in the 80′s.
Tuesday will start slightly cooler and with additional chance for showers during the day, afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 70′s to low 80′s across the South Plains.
Wednesday through Friday will continue to be cooler with rain chances slightly lower than the beginning of the week, but afternoon high temperatures will remain pleasant in the 80′s.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.