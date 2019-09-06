Subtle changes for your weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a hot afternoon of 95 degrees in Lubbock, it will likely be very similar on Saturday. However, Sunday may bring a few more clouds and a slight drop in temps.
By Monday, clouds and rain potential will allow the daytime temperatures to fall into the 80s. In fact, temps may even remain in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, before climbing later in the week.
Daytime temperatures next week will be tied to cloud cover and rain. A heavy cover of clouds and rain will keep the afternoon highs in the 70s, as forecast. However, less rain and maybe thinner cloud cover could allow the afternoon temps to stay in the low 80s.
Next week will bring some of the coolest and possibly wettest days since early summer.
As for the nighttime lows, they will remain in the low to mid 60s for most of the week.
