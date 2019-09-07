Late night showers possible western areas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Warm temperatures continue across the viewing area Saturday night.
Models show a few showers and storms in New Mexico and they could track to the east overnight tonight.
The best chance of rain will favor the western and northwestern corner of the South Plains. No severe weather is expected at this time.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for most areas with low temperatures in the middle to upper 60’s.
Storm chances increase late Sunday into Monday.
We can expect partly sunny skies and hot temperatures again Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 90’s. Storm chances increase Sunday night into Monday.
Monday brings higher rain chances, more clouds and highs in the 80’s.
