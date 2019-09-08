Red Raider soccer defeats Arkansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raider soccer team picked up their second-straight home weekend sweep, after they defeated Arkansas State on Sunday afternoon, 1-0.
The lone goal for the Red Raiders came in the 18th minute of the game, and it was a unique goal scored by Kirsten Davis.
In all, the Red Raiders had 26 shots compared to the Red Wolves one...
Tech also had seven shots on goal and eleven corner kicks.
Over the two weekends of action at the John Walker Soccer complex, the Red Raiders have picked up four wins, scoring 12 goals, while giving up zero.
Up next for Tech, they will head to Pullman, Washington, to play in the Cougar Classic at Washington State University on Friday (Sept 13).
