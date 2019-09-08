Red Raiders roll past UTEP 38-3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing under the lights at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Red Raiders moved to 2-0 as they beat the UTEP Miners 38-3.
Alan Bowman was 30-45 for 260 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
With over 400 yards of offense, the Red Raiders handled their business.
The Texas Tech defense caused problems for the Miners, who were scoreless until a 4th quarter field goal. UTEP with 131 yards of offense
Now 2-0, the Red Raiders go on the road for the first time next Saturday as they visit Arizona for a 9:30 p.m. Central time kickoff.
