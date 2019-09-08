Slighlty Cooler Sunday More Rain Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Monsoonal moisture will continue to flow closer to the South Plains through Sunday.
The increase in moisture will keep temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90′s from western to central South Plains and mid to upper 90′s eastward toward the Rolling plains.
Rain chances favor eastern New Mexico through the day and this evening a few showers and an embedded thunderstorm may drift into the western South Plains counties.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will start in the 60′s with a some low 70′s off of the Caprock.
Rain chances increase during the day Monday as more available moisture begins to interact with an approaching area of low pressure from the west bringing the potential for some areas to experience heavy rainfall at times.
Temperatures Monday afternoon will remain in the mid 80′s through much of the region while much needed rainfall continues to be anticipated with the possibility of a few thunderstorms bringing strong gusty wind and cloud to ground lightning.
Remember if you hear thunder or see lightning move indoors.
The week progresses with rain chances continuing to favor the region and temperatures showing the first true signs of fall.
