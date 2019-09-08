Texas Tech celebrates first Ag Day at Saturday’s game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At Saturday’s football game against the UTEP Miners, Texas Tech celebrated Ag Day, the first of its kind. Agriculture industry professionals set up tents, grills, and tractors in the parking lots around Jones AT&T Stadium, tailgating and bringing awareness to the industry.
“We’ve got everything from dairy to feed yard beef, corn, cotton, milo, sorghum. Anything that you can imagine, we grow in this area,” said Travis Woodard with Texas AG’s Plainview office. “We’ll have a great party here and just get ready for the game.”
Woodard started setting up smokers, grills, tables and tents at 8 a.m.
"We want to celebrate that because it's such a huge economic driver for our region," he said.
Jim Thompson with Wylie Manufacturing says today is a chance for those in ag to tell their story.
"Tell the story of agriculture to people who maybe don't that people because maybe they're not involved with it everyday,” he said. "Agriculture affects everyone whether you know it or not. It's what you eat or what you wear."
2019 is the first year Texas Tech is celebrating Ag Day. It will be an annual event.
