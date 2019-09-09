Amarillo Sod Poodles advance to Texas League Championship series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the 11th time in their inaugural season, the Amarillo Sod Poodles won three game or more in a row.
It just so happens, that this occurrence of team resiliency earned the first year Amarillo ball club a berth into the Texas League Championship series.
The Sod Poodles lost the first two games of the Texas League South Division title series to the Midland RockHounds at home. Then, they returned the favor by taking the following three games, all in elimination type settings, to earn the South Division title.
Second baseman Ivan Castillo and first baseman Kyle Overstreet each powered the offense in the final game of the Amarillo-Midland series with three RBIs a piece.
Left-handed pitcher Aaron Leasher threw four scoreless innings on the mound for the Sod Poodles, but his easy effort didn’t last for long. He ran into trouble in the fifth inning when the RockHounds put up a four spot.
Leasher was relieved by the bullpen when Texas League Manager of the Year Phillip Wellman put in right-handed pitcher Blake Rogers.
Right-handed pitcher Jordan Guerrero tossed two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth inning, earning himself the win. Left-handed pitcher Travis Radke got the save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
The Sod Poodles and the Tulsa Drillers, part of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, face off in games one and two of the championship series at Hodgetown Tuesday and Wednesday.
The following three games (four and five if needed) will be played at Tulsa. Tickets are currently on sale both online and at the Sod Poodles box office at Hodgetown.
