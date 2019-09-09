Bat with rabies found in southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services has confirmed a second bat with rabies has been found in the Lubbock area.
On September 6, Animal Services picked up a deceased bat in the 5700 block of 72nd Street.
The director of Animal Services says there has been “no exposure to human or other animal as far as we know at this point.”
They received the lab results from the State around noon Monday.
This is the second bat found in the Lubbock area that has been confirmed to have carried the rabies virus.
