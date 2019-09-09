By the numbers: Texas Tech’s defense is one of the Nation’s best

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For many years, Texas Tech has struggled to put a great product onto the field on the defensive side of the ball, but through two games this year - that hasn’t been the case.
According to NCAA.com and their statistics, the Red Raider defense ranks No. 9 in the nation for total defense.
Yeah, you read that right - No. 9.
Over the two-game stretch against Montana State and UTEP, the Red Raiders have given up on average 210 yards per game.
To make it even better, the Red Raiders are tied with Alabama at No. 3 for scoring defense.
(Tech gives up on average 6.5 points per game.)
The Red Raiders also rank No. 10 in first downs defense, No. 35 in rushing defense, and No. 15 in team passing efficiency on defense.
No doubt, these numbers come against some opponents that are not power five schools.
But, you have to like what you have seen from Keith Patterson's group on the defensive side of the ball.
Now, the real tests begin on Saturday when the Red Raiders hit the road to face Arizona.
The Wildcats enter the game averaging 51.5-points per game and 629 yards per game.
So, if the Red Raider defense can slow down this Pac-12 program - no one will doubt that the Texas Tech defense is a strength of the team.
