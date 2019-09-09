By the numbers: Texas Tech’s defense is one of the Nation’s best

By the numbers: Texas Tech’s defense is one of the Nation’s best
By the numbers: Texas Tech’s defense is one of the Nations best (Source: KCBD Video)
By Devin Ward | September 9, 2019 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 2:36 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For many years, Texas Tech has struggled to put a great product onto the field on the defensive side of the ball, but through two games this year - that hasn’t been the case.

Round 3

ROUND 3: The Red Raiders are 2-0 under first-year head coach Matt Wells... But, now its time to hit the road for the first time this season. So, tune into KCBD NewsChannel 11 at for Chapter 3 of "WellSaid". #KCBDSports

Posted by Devin Ward KCBD on Monday, September 9, 2019

According to NCAA.com and their statistics, the Red Raider defense ranks No. 9 in the nation for total defense.

Yeah, you read that right - No. 9.

Over the two-game stretch against Montana State and UTEP, the Red Raiders have given up on average 210 yards per game.

To make it even better, the Red Raiders are tied with Alabama at No. 3 for scoring defense.

(Tech gives up on average 6.5 points per game.)

The Red Raiders also rank No. 10 in first downs defense, No. 35 in rushing defense, and No. 15 in team passing efficiency on defense.

No doubt, these numbers come against some opponents that are not power five schools.

But, you have to like what you have seen from Keith Patterson's group on the defensive side of the ball.

Now, the real tests begin on Saturday when the Red Raiders hit the road to face Arizona.

The Wildcats enter the game averaging 51.5-points per game and 629 yards per game.

So, if the Red Raider defense can slow down this Pac-12 program - no one will doubt that the Texas Tech defense is a strength of the team.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.