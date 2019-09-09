2 County Commissioners use ‘no-show’ vote to stop tax hike

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock County Commissioners used a “no-show” vote at the Sept. 9, 2019 meeting in hopes of stopping a raise in taxes.
In a video posted to the Lubbock Taxpayers Coalition, County Commissioners Chad Seay and Jason Corley said the state law gives them “very powerful tools” to stop the tax rate from going any higher than the effective rate.
By not showing up to the meeting today and at the meeting on Sept. 23, it will force the county to adopt the effective rate.
With less than four commissioners present, the court was not able to vote on the tax rate.
As far as the other items on the agenda, the remaining commissioners were able to vote on those items.
The county commissioners are Bill McCay County Commissioner, Precinct #1, Jason Corley County Commissioner, Precinct #2, Gilbert A. Flores County Commissioner Precinct #3, and Chad Seay County Commissioner, Precinct #4.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.