Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, it may be raining now but that should not last throughout the whole day.
- Storms are dwindling down and throughout part of the afternoon will dissipate nearly completely.
- Rain chances increase later this afternoon into the late evening hours and will hold steady throughout the week.
Four crew members are unaccounted for after a cargo vessel overturned Sunday morning off the coast of Georgia.
- The Golden Ray was turning in the St. Simons Sound around 2 a.m. when it starting leaning over on the port side.
- A total of 24 people were on board at the time. Twenty people were rescued.
Search warrants have been served at Truth Aquatics, the California company that owned the boat involved in a deadly fire last week.
- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the warrant for the company’s offices and two remaining boats are part of an investigation by local and federal authorities.
- Thirty-four people were killed in the blaze.
Thousands of survivors of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas are being evacuated from the hardest-hit island.
- Hundreds boarded ships over the weekend in Marsh Harbour.
- Many lost family or friends when the storm ravaged the northern Bahamas.
- Survivors are headed to Nassau, which was virtually untouched by the hurricane.
More than 30 states attorneys general are expected to launch a probe into Google’s alleged anti-competitive practices.
- If there’s evidence of consumer harm and antitrust violations in the advertising arena, Google could be forced to alter its practices and algorithms, which could ultimately hurt Google’s profits.
