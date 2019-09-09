Flooding rain possible

While there may be a lull in storms and rain late this morning through early afternoon, activity is expected to increase late this afternoon through this evening. Some heavy rain has fallen in the area, and additional heavy rain is anticipated. That said, some areas may remain dry, mainly the Low Rolling Plains. The day overall will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Gusts near 35 mph (plus/minus 5 or so mph) will be possible, mainly near showers.