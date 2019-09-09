2 involved in plane crash near Turkey over the weekend

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been hospitalized after a plane crash near Turkey over the weekend.
According to the Turkey Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, two people were involved in a plane crash near Turkey on Sept. 7.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. around six miles southwest of Turkey.
According to DPS, Raj Horan from Plainview and a female passenger from Lubbock were flying in an Air Tractor spray play when it went down for an unknown reason.
Horan was not injured in the crash, and the passenger was transported to Lubbock with non-life threatening injuries.
Hall County deputies and DPS troopers were on the scene and notified the FAA.
The FAA will continue the investigation.
