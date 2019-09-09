KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Buddy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Buddy is a 1-year-old pittie mix.
He’s a bit of a goof, but a lovable goof. He enjoys corn dogs, ice cream and rolling around in the grass.
Buddy’s adoption fees for Monday, Sept. 9, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
