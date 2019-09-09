Kliff Kingsbury makes NFL coaching debut

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For three-quarters of Kliff Kingsbury's NFL coaching debut with Arizona, things weren't looking so hot for the Cardinals.
The offense was struggling. Kingsbury called it, “Three quarters of the worst offense I’ve ever seen.”
Kingsbury admitted that he got “too cute” with the play calling and deserved the blame for the Cardinals falling behind 24-6
But, Kingsbury and the Cardinals would make a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime that resulted in a Cardinals and Lions tie 27-27.
