Lady Raiders invite fans for an open practice
Lady Raiders host local media day (Source: Devin Ward)
By Devin Ward | September 9, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 3:53 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coach Marlene Stollings and the Lady Raider basketball program announced on Monday that they will hold their annual 2019-20 Tip-Off event on October 2, and fans are invited.

The event will be free to the public and this will be the first chance for fans to see the 2019-20 Lady Raider Basketball team.

According to Texas Tech Athletics, Coach Stollings and the Lady Raiders will hold a Q&A session, autograph session and a meet and greet following their practice.

