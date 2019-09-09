Lady Raiders invite fans for an open practice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coach Marlene Stollings and the Lady Raider basketball program announced on Monday that they will hold their annual 2019-20 Tip-Off event on October 2, and fans are invited.
The event will be free to the public and this will be the first chance for fans to see the 2019-20 Lady Raider Basketball team.
According to Texas Tech Athletics, Coach Stollings and the Lady Raiders will hold a Q&A session, autograph session and a meet and greet following their practice.
