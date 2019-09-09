Lubbock police no longer searching for two escapees from Juvenile Justice Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police spent part of Monday afternoon searching for two juveniles in the area near the Clovis Highway, North University Avenue and Loop 289.
Police say the two jumped the fence of the Juvenile Justice Center around 2:15 p.m. The Juvenile Justice Center is located at 2025 North Akron Avenue, by North Loop 289.
The two were caught by Lubbock police around 3:20 p.m. Police say they are being transported back to the Juvenile Justice Center.
