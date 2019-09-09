Moonlight Musicals to host ‘Elf The Musical’ auditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals will host two audition dates for its upcoming show “Elf The Musical” which will run throughout the latter part of November into Dec. 1.
Audition dates are from 7-10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 24. Boys, girls and adults ages 9 and up are invited to audition. Callbacks for principal roles will be from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Auditions will take place inside Moonlight Musical’s location at 2608 Ave. A.
Those who want to audition are asked to email Moonlight Musicals at auditions@moonlightmusicals.com to reserve a time slot. However, walk-ups are welcome.
Auditioners are asked to prepare a two minute comedic monologue with 30 seconds of musical in the style of the show.
Children auditioning need to be at least 9 years old and children under 16 should prepare a one-minute monologue with 16 bars of music. An accompanist will be provided at the audition.
A detailed lists of audition requirements and character descriptions can be found here.
The musical will run on Nov. 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and Dec. 1.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.