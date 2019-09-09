Patrick Mahomes picks up right where he left off

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite playing with a minor ankle sprain, former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes started the new season the same way he ended last season - as the best player in the league.
"He said he's had [sprained] ankles before [from] basketball and so on,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He felt comfortable going. I tried to keep a close eye on him as best I could. ... It didn't look like it was hindering him.''
Mahomes threw for 211 yards in the first quarter of the Chiefs game against Jacksonville, becoming the first QB in 40 years with at least 200 passing yards in the first quarter of a season-opener.
The former Red Raider would finish week one with 378 passing yards, three touchdowns on 25 completions.
The Chiefs would also pick up their first win after defeating the Jaguars, 40-26, in their season opener.
