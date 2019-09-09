Rain chance continues through Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Unsettled weather conditions are in the forecast across the South Plains for the next few days.
Monsoon moisture from the Pacific will spread across West Texas bringing periodic rain showers and thunderstorms through the middle of the work week.
Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy for some locations.
Low temperatures fall into the 60’s with patchy fog possible overnight.
High temperatures remain in the 70’s and 80’s where clouds remain Tuesday.
With sunshine, there are still a few locations that could reach 90 degrees Tuesday.
This favors areas near Snyder and Jayton.
