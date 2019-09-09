Rain in the forecast through Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cloudy skies are in the forecast across West Texas Sunday and Monday.
Monsoon moisture from the Pacific Ocean will stream across West Texas the next few days. This will bring us periodic showers and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday.
Locally heavy downpours are the main risk, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
Lows end up in the 60s in most areas with a few 70s east of Lubbock.
Rain chances continue Monday with highs in the 80s.
Due to clouds and rain showers, temperatures will be cooler the next few days.
