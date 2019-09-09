Students to place flags at Kastman Park for 17th annual 9/11 tribute

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students from Miller Elementary School will place flags inside of Kastman Park for the 17th Annual American Tribute Flag Field to remember those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks.
This flag tribute is presented by Prosperity Bank, the City of Lubbock and Lubbock Independent School District. The flags will be on display from Monday, Sept. 9 to Monday, Sept. 16.
Students from Miller will be out at 8:45 a.m. Monday to set up the display, and later on Sept. 16 members of Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department will take the flags down.
Kastman Park is located at Lynnhaven Drive and South Loop 289.
The public is encouraged to visit the park and walk amongst the flags to remember the lives lost, and first responders and military personnel.
