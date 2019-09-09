UMC establishes first symptom management clinic for cancer patients

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center has established the Adult Oncology Symptom Management Clinic, the region’s first after-hours clinic designed to help its cancer patients manage symptoms during cancer treatments.
Services the clinic offers includes symptom management for pain, shortness of breath, weakness, dehydration, uncontrolled nausea and vomiting, and fever. The clinic will also assists with lab draws, fluid and electrolyte replacement, blood product transfusions, antibiotic administration, home infusion pump support, and standard diagnostic services.
The goal for this clinic is to prevent cancer patients from waiting in long emergency center lines, according to UMC. This clinic is also housed inside UMC’s Cancer Center on its main campus.
“The Adult Oncology Symptom Management Clinic at the UMC Cancer Center will help fill a need for our patients,” Sharon Shoulders, Director of the UMC Cancer Center said in a news release,“a need no one else in the region is filling for their patients. We look forward to caring for our patients in an even greater capacity than before.”
